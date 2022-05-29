76°
Street racer connected to College Drive shutdown after Garth Brooks concert arrested Sunday morning

47 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, May 29 2022 May 29, 2022 May 29, 2022 8:57 PM May 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man connected to the College Drive shutdown after the Garth Brooks concert was arrested Sunday morning after an officer spotted a car driving down Bluebonnet Boulevard with its license plate covered. 

According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Clifford Hall was driving the car that had a remote-controlled license plate covering. The report explains that Hall had a button on his keychain that, when pressed, would flip the license plate around. Instead of displaying proper numbers, it was a black covering. 

After impounding the vehicle, officers said they found a stolen gun hidden above the sun roof cover in the car. 

Hall was booked for obstruction of justice, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated obstruction of a roadway and drag racing. 

According to parish records, Hall was previously arrested for drag racing, improper display of a license plate, illegal tint, reckless operation and disobeying a stoplight. 

