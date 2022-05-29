Street racer connected to College Drive shutdown after Garth Brooks concert arrested Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man connected to the College Drive shutdown after the Garth Brooks concert was arrested Sunday morning after an officer spotted a car driving down Bluebonnet Boulevard with its license plate covered.

According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Clifford Hall was driving the car that had a remote-controlled license plate covering. The report explains that Hall had a button on his keychain that, when pressed, would flip the license plate around. Instead of displaying proper numbers, it was a black covering.

After impounding the vehicle, officers said they found a stolen gun hidden above the sun roof cover in the car.

Hall was booked for obstruction of justice, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated obstruction of a roadway and drag racing.

According to parish records, Hall was previously arrested for drag racing, improper display of a license plate, illegal tint, reckless operation and disobeying a stoplight.