Street milling started along Groom Road in Baker

Thursday, December 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Crews have been milling streets in Baker as the Groom Road Corridor Upgrade project has begun. 

The city says road work will start at the intersection of Plank and Groom roads and will proceed west. 

Once the street project is complete, workers will begin to upgrade the subsurface drainage system. Work will continue through 2026. 

