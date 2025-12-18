79°
Latest Weather Blog
Street milling started along Groom Road in Baker
BAKER - Crews have been milling streets in Baker as the Groom Road Corridor Upgrade project has begun.
The city says road work will start at the intersection of Plank and Groom roads and will proceed west.
Trending News
Once the street project is complete, workers will begin to upgrade the subsurface drainage system. Work will continue through 2026.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Marsala Orzo
-
Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves partners with Gayle Benson to donate 100...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Big chill sweeps over capital region in 1989
-
WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon handing out toys this weekend at St. Vincent dePaul...
-
Man arrested for allegedly pulling woman out of car at gunpoint