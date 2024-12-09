Strangulation at Elayn Hunt further raises scrutiny on correctional facility

ST. GABRIEL - Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility, which is already under investigation by state police for misconduct and the alleged ease with which inmates can sneak drugs inside, is receiving further attention as one of its inmates will be arrested for attempted murder while inside.

Sources told WBRZ the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office will place charges against inmate Benjamin Hook for attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly strangled his cellmate on Nov. 27. Those charges will be upgraded if the victim dies, which the sources said was likely.

Hook was already doing time for manslaughter at the time of the strangulation.

There was no immediate word on the victim's identity, or his condition, however, he has been on life support since the incident.

State Police officially began their investigation into EHCC in August.

In September, 23-year-old Javonta Broden was stabbed to death by his cellmate.

The month after that, a 21-year-old inmate was found dead in their cell after apparently hanging themselves.