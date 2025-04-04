Police arrest suspect in killing of 80-year-old man sitting on Avenue E porch

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said they arrested a man on Friday for allegedly shooting and killing an 80-year-old man while he was sitting on his porch.

Police said that they arrested Daniel Westley for the first-degree murder of 80-year-old James Williams.

Williams was shot and killed Tuesday while sitting on his front porch on Avenue E. Police say the alleged gunman, later identified as Westley, came to the house and fatally shot Williams.

"He was driving a vehicle, got out the car, walked up to the porch, shot Mr. Williams, got back in his car and left," BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Westley was being detained by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in an unrelated investigation due to an active order that Westley be examined for mental illness or substance abuse. Due to that order of protective custody, he was transported to Our Lady of the Lake.

Williams, a man known by neighbors as Uncle Pig, was described as a generous man.

"He can't hurt nobody. He's been here all his life. He wasn't bothering no one. He was sitting on his own porch. They took a part of us. We are broken right now," Williams's niece Catrina Lavergne told WBRZ earlier in the week.

According to police, Westley has been previously arrested for a 2012 homicide and a kidnapping and has an extensive criminal record.