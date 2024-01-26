65°
Storage shed behind Greenwell Spring Baptist Church catches fire
CENTRAL - A storage shed behind Greenwell Springs Baptist Church caught fire Friday, according to the Central Fire Department.
No injuries resulted from the fire and Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators are working to determine a cause.
No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
