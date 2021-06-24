Latest Weather Blog
Storage room fire does $325K in damage downtown
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking into a fire in downtown Baton Rouge which caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage overnight.
The fire happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in a storage facility attached to a store on Third Street, and took two hours to get fully under control.
Firefighters said people working at a nearby bar first noticed smoke coming out of the building and called for help. Emergency responders had to shut down Third Street and Lafayette Street to deal with the fire.
Crews managed to contain the fire to the maintenance room and attic, but store owners said much of their inventory suffered smoke damage. Firefighters estimated the total damage to be at around $325,000 to the store, its merchandise, and the storage room.
No one was injured in the fire. News 2 will have more on the investigation tonight.
