Stolen pig returned after months without owner

Wednesday, February 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

INDEPENDENCE - After a months-long search, detectives returned a stolen pig to its rightful owner.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the pig was reported missing Nov. 2021 from a home in Independence.

Detectives got a tip, and the missing pig was found at a home on Brickyard Road in the same town.

