Still recovering from 2016 flood, community struck by flooding once again

CLINTON - Jean Matthews woke up to sinking feeling of déjà vu Sunday morning.

"I opened up that window and screamed 'It's flooding!' and it was just going, it was like a river had opened up," Matthews said. “At 7:30 a.m. it look just like it looks out there now, and at quarter to nine it was a river.”

It was an unwelcomed sight for residents just shortly afer many recovered from the Great Flood of 2016. Sunday, waking up to find flood waters rushing into neighborhoods and over roadways.

Residents in some areas got up to four feet of water in their homes.

“I just said ‘Oh no, not again.' We just went through this last year. We've only been back here a month... All our hard work we gotta do all over again,” said Lazandra Hudson, manager at Richardson Funeral Home.

Hudson has managed Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton for nearly a decade, but the second bout of flooding in less than two years has her feeling frustrated.

“The cleanup has been very difficult. We had to buy all new products, merchandise... It’s just starting over.”

But this is home, and Hudson isn't considering walking away now.

“Its a staple in our community, and leaving just isn’t an option,” Hudson said.

For now, it’s all hands on deck as they attempt to recover and hope this doesn't happen again.