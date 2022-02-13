State trooper released from jail on bond after domestic violence arrest

GONZALES - A state trooper was released from jail on a $350,000 bond after being arrested for a domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Police say 28-year-old Garrett Yetman of Baton Rouge -- an employee of Louisiana State Police since 2019 -- was arrested on Veterans Boulevard in Gonzales around 1:00 a.m. Feb. 5.

State Police worked with the Gonzales Police Department to respond to a reported altercation between Yetman and a female victim.

Yetman was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and simple assault, according to police. He has since been released from jail on a $350,000 bond.

Police say Yetman was placed on administrative leave, and all law enforcement property was confiscated from him during the investigation.