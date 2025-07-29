State Trooper arrested on domestic violence charge, allegedly battered woman while drunk

CLINTON - A State Trooper was arrested on a domestic violence charge in East Feliciana Parish, sources confirmed to the Investigative Unit.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said that Trooper Derrick Parish, of St. Francisville, was booked for battery of a dating partner Monday evening. His bond has been set at $25,000.

District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said that his office is looking into possible additional charges in this incident, possibly false imprisonment.

An affidavit says that Parish was fighting with a woman in a home while children were present around 10:45 p.m. He allegedly screamed at the victim, forced her onto a bed, bit her face and then squeezed her to the point where she could not breathe. Deputies noted that the victim was found "sitting at the bottom of the closet, hysterically crying and shaking uncontrollably." She had a bite mark on her cheekbone and severe bruising on her arms and wrists.

It was also documented that Parish showed signs of intoxication. Deputies said that his speech was slurred, he was stuttering and his eyes were bloodshot. The victim told deputies that "Derrick had never put his hands on her before, but when he was drinking liquor, there were indicators that he could be violent."

State Police said that Parish, who has been a trooper since 2015 and was assigned to Troop A, will be placed on administrative leave.