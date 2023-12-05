57°
State Supreme Court removing Ascension Parish judge from Matthew Mire trial

ASCENSION PARISH - On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court decided to remove a judge presiding over Matthew Mire's murder trial in Ascension Parish because she is related to a deputy who handled evidence for the case. 

As stated in the court's decision, Judge Stromberg's brother is an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detective who "logged and transported evidence for testing related to this case."

Attorneys for Mire asked for Stromberg to be removed from the case due to the conflict of interest. A lower appeal court decided she could stay, but Louisiana's Supreme Court overruled. 

Ascension Parish's District Attorney Ricky Babin is seeking the death penalty for Mire, who is accused of killing a state trooper, a woman, and injuring another person in Ascension and Livingston Parishes.

