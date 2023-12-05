Latest Weather Blog
State Supreme Court removing Ascension Parish judge from Matthew Mire trial
ASCENSION PARISH - On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court decided to remove a judge presiding over Matthew Mire's murder trial in Ascension Parish because she is related to a deputy who handled evidence for the case.
As stated in the court's decision, Judge Stromberg's brother is an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detective who "logged and transported evidence for testing related to this case."
Attorneys for Mire asked for Stromberg to be removed from the case due to the conflict of interest. A lower appeal court decided she could stay, but Louisiana's Supreme Court overruled.
Trending News
Ascension Parish's District Attorney Ricky Babin is seeking the death penalty for Mire, who is accused of killing a state trooper, a woman, and injuring another person in Ascension and Livingston Parishes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor, DA discuss fewer people being killed in East Baton Rouge Parish...
-
Veterinarians cautioning dog owners about respiratory illness seen across US
-
District Attorney talks crime, overdoses and juvenile detention center crisis at Press...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Only 3 deputies assigned to work security at event where...
-
Substantial damage letter preventing couple from selling home