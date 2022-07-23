State republican lawmaker to leave House

HAMMOND – State Rep. Chris Broadwater has resigned his position in state government, WBRZ learned Monday.

Broadwater, a republican, is elected from State House District 86 which covers rural areas east, northeast and northwest of downtown Hammond. Broadwater was elected in 2011 and his final term was set to be in 2020.

Broadwater is a member of the Labor and Industrial Relations Committee, Education Committee, Ways and Means Committee, House Executive Committee and Joint Legislative Committee on Capital Outlay.

Broadwater said he wants to focus on his family more. Click HERE to read his letter of resignation.

**************

