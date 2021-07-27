87°
State prisons suspending visitations and volunteering amid new COVID surge

Tuesday, July 27 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State-run prisons have put a stop to visitations and volunteering due to a startling increase in new coronavirus cases across the state.

The Department of Corrections said Tuesday that the new policy is effective immediately in Louisiana's eight state-run prisons until August 16. 

A spokesperson from the department said they will still offer inmates two phone calls and video calls for free. 

The department said 68% of inmates are vaccinated and they offer vaccinations for free. 

The Ascension Parish jail is also suspending visitations. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the decision is only a "precaution" spurred by the surging infection rate in Louisiana. 

On Tuesday the state reported more than 6,700 new cases. Nearly 1,400 patients were in the hospital with COVID as of that afternoon.

