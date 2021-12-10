State Police: Tickfaw man killed in Livingston Parish crash

ALBANY - Louisiana State Police say a 20-year-old man from Tickfaw was killed in a Thursday evening crash.

The wreck occurred in Livingston Parish and took the life of Logan St. Romain.

An initial investigation revealed that shortly before 5 p.m., St. Romain was headed south on LA Hwy 43 in a 2003 Ford Ranger.

Police say St. Romain moved to the northbound lane of LA Hwy 43 in an attempt to pass another southbound vehicle. Upon switching lanes, his Ford ran off the road and overturned.

According to State Police, St. Romain sustained fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from St. Romain for analysis.