State Police suspends pair of troopers charged in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest

32 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, January 12 2023 Jan 12, 2023 January 12, 2023 10:47 AM January 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Weeks after several law enforcement officers were formally charged for their involvement in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest and an ensuing cover-up at Louisiana State Police, the agency has placed two troopers on unpaid leave. 

On Thursday, the Louisiana State Police Commission granted the agency's request to place Kory York and John Clary on unpaid administrative leave. Though both are suspended, the commission is also allowing both troopers to use their accumulated time off until it runs out.

York, the only trooper charged with negligent homicide in Greene's death, is due in court next month. 

This is a developing story. 

