State Police sets up hotline for cars towed on I-12

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police have set up a hotline for people trying to get information on how to reclaim their cars that were towed after becoming stranded on I-12.

Due to the recent severe weather and flooding in the state, numerous vehicles were left in the lanes of travel and on the shoulders of the interstate.

Vehicle owners are asked to call the State Police hotline at 225-922-0444 or 225-922-0447. Drivers should be prepared with as much information about their vehicle as possible, such as their license plate number, vehicle description, etc.



Those vehicles were removed in order to re-open the interstate. Additionally, vehicles that were were blocking lanes of travel were towed by many tow truck companies and safely stored. There will be no cost to drivers for the towing, according to Louisiana State Police.



If drivers were charged for an I-12 tow, State Police advises that drivers keep as much documentation as possible and that the State Police Towing & Recovery section will work to resolve any issues.