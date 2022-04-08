State Police second-in-command placed on leave amid investigation into erased phone records

State Police Lt. Colonel Doug Cain

BATON ROUGE - State Police Lt. Colonel Doug Cain, who has been the focus of several recent WBRZ Investigative Unit reports for his role at the agency amid the internal investigation into Ronald Greene's in-custody death, has been placed on administrative leave.

Colonel Lamar Davis, the State Police superintendent, released a statement late Friday morning saying his second-in-command was on paid leave while the agency investigates the circumstances surrounding the "sanitization" of Cain's department phone.

"This morning, I placed Lt. Colonel Doug Cain on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing administrative investigation into the sanitization of his department cellular device. The decision to place him on leave was made in the best interest of the department to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation. I am confident the investigation will be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner leaving no concerns of its findings."

The deletion of Cain's phone records, which was first uncovered by Chris Nakamoto and The WBRZ Investigative Unit earlier this year, has been the subject of scrutiny by state lawmakers.

WBRZ learned that Cain turned in his phone sometime in February 2020, while the agency was still investigating Greene's death. Department-issued phones are typically turned over and wiped when a trooper leaves the agency. However, records showed Cain's device was turned in while offering no particular reason for the device to be sanitized.

Cain was recently grilled by a bi-partisan committee of legislators looking into apparent efforts by State Police to cover up Greene's death. Cain dodged most of their questions, citing an internal probe into his phone activity that was launched shortly before his appearance at the State Capitol hearing.