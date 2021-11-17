State Police: Ponchatoula woman killed in Tuesday night crash

PONCHATOULA - A 42-year-old woman from Ponchatoula was killed in a Tuesday night crash on LA Hwy 42, Louisiana State Police say.

According to troopers, Danielle McCroy was headed north on Ridgdell Road in a Toyota Tundra shortly before 9 p.m. when she drove past a stop sign without braking and entered the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 22.

Troopers say McCroy's Tundra collided with a Mercedes C300 that had been traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22.

Sadly, McCroy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Mercedes and their passenger both sustained moderate injuries.

Police say impairment is suspected on the part of McCroy and may be a factor in the crash.

A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis, and the tragic incident remains under investigation.