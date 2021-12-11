53°
State Police: Pedestrian killed in St. Landry Parish was a teenager
ST. LANDRY PARISH - A teenager was killed in a Monday (December 6) night crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Roy Baker Road in St. Landry Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police, 15-year old Cheyenne Cesar Thomas of Ville Platte was walking north in the center of the northbound lane of US 71 when she was hit by a 2000 Ford F250 pickup.
Thomas was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
Police say the driver of the F250 submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present, and was not impaired at the time of the crash.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered no injuries.
The tragic incident remains under investigation.
