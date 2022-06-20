Latest Weather Blog
State Police names new second-in-command in wake of embattled trooper's exit
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has named a new chief of staff just days after a longtime, high-ranking trooper retired under a cloud of controversy.
State Police announced Monday that Lt. Col. Chavez Cammon will take over as the agency's second-in-command.
Cammon takes over for Lt. Col. Doug Cain, who left State Police this week as state investigators look into the agency's history of "sanitizing" cell phones. Cain's phone was among several that were wiped clean of all data amid an internal State Police investigation into Ronald Greene's deadly arrest.
Watchdogs and even whistleblowers who worked at State Police at the time of Greene's death in 2019 have said leaders there tried to cover up what happened.
Trending News
Cammon, Cain's replacement, was openly critical about State Police's handling of the Greene investigation during a hearing at the State Capitol earlier this year. There he agreed with another trooper who compared the arrest to "torture and murder."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two arrested for attacking deputies during brawl outside Baton Rouge Walmart
-
Two teens dead after car crashed into pond along Perkins Road
-
LSU's renowned rural life museum - Sunday Journal
-
Second fish kill in Baton Rouge in less than a week
-
River Road African American Museum commemorates enslaved fathers during Juneteenth
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Looking ahead to the NBA Draft with ESPN NBA Reporter Andrew...
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara