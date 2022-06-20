State Police names new second-in-command in wake of embattled trooper's exit

Lt. Col. Chavez Cammon appears alongside Lt. Col. Kenny VanBuren at the State Capitol

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has named a new chief of staff just days after a longtime, high-ranking trooper retired under a cloud of controversy.

State Police announced Monday that Lt. Col. Chavez Cammon will take over as the agency's second-in-command.

Cammon takes over for Lt. Col. Doug Cain, who left State Police this week as state investigators look into the agency's history of "sanitizing" cell phones. Cain's phone was among several that were wiped clean of all data amid an internal State Police investigation into Ronald Greene's deadly arrest.

Watchdogs and even whistleblowers who worked at State Police at the time of Greene's death in 2019 have said leaders there tried to cover up what happened.

Cammon, Cain's replacement, was openly critical about State Police's handling of the Greene investigation during a hearing at the State Capitol earlier this year. There he agreed with another trooper who compared the arrest to "torture and murder."