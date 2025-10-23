53°
State Police issues AMBER Alert for 5-month-old taken from New Orleans home
NEW ORLEANS - State Police issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday night for a 5-month-old boy who was abducted from his New Orleans home.
LSP said the baby boy, Braylon Parker, was with his mother in their home on Washington Street when his non-custodial father, Braydon Nix, came in the home and abducted the child.
State Police said Nix assaulted Parker's mother and left on foot with the baby around 6:45 p.m. The AMBER Alert was issued at 11:33 p.m.
Nix is approximately 6’3” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, black shirt, green cargo pants, and khaki tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about Parker or Nix should call 911.
