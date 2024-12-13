57°
State police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on La-75 in Sunshine

Friday, December 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SUNSHINE - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a crash left a pedestrian dead on LA-75 early Friday morning. 

LSP said the crash happened on LA-75 just east of Crochet Road shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately released and was pending notification of next-of-kin. This is a developing story. 

