State Police investigating crash that left 66-year-old pedestrian dead on La. 75 in Sunshine

SUNSHINE - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a crash left a Plaquemine pedestrian dead on La. 75 in Sunshine early Friday morning.

The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Gilmore Couvillion.

LSP said the crash happened on La. 75 just east of Crochet Road shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday. Couvillion was walking west along the north side of La. 75 before crossing the highway. Troopers said he walked directly into the path of a car traveling west on the highway. The car then struck Couvillion, who was then brought to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.