State Police identifies Baton Rouge man killed after crashing truck into tree off Greenwell Springs Road

CENTRAL - A man was killed after crashing his truck into a tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening.

State Police said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road (LA 37) north of LA 409, near Alphonse Forbes Road. It claimed the life of 53-year-old Mark Anthony Phillips of Baton Rouge.

Phillips was driving his pickup truck southbound on Greenwell Springs Road. Troopers said he drove off the roadway in a curve, ran into a ditch and crashed into a tree.

Phillips was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but he died at the scene. Police don't suspect he was driving impaired, but standard toxicology samples were taken for analysis.