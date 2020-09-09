State Police: Chalmette woman killed in collision with 18-wheeler

LACOMBE - Louisiana State Police reported Wednesday that a 19-year-old was killed in a St. Tammany Parish crash on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Troopers were called to the scene of the deadly wreck that claimed the life of Mckenzie Ticker of Chalmette.

The crash occurred on I-12 eastbound, just east of LA 434. According to authorities, Ticker was behind the wheel of a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon, headed west on I-12 when, for reasons that are still under investigation, her vehicle skidded onto the grassy median and went under the cable median barrier.

Her Hyundai then careened into the eastbound lanes of I-12 and hit a 2012 Kenworth 18-wheeler.

Police say though Ticker was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, she passed away on scene as a result of her injuries.

According to authorities, impairment is not suspected to be a factor; as part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Ticker for scientific analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.



