State police called to the capitol to discuss policies regarding use of force

BATON ROUGE - Various law enforcement organizations met with lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol Tuesday to take a closer look at current police policies and procedures.

The Police Training, Screening, and De-escalation Task Force studies law enforcement practices and makes recommendations to lawmakers.

"The statistics show that we have a very low occurrence of use of force encounters within the state police. It does happen. It's part of police work," Louisiana State Police Lt. Robert Burns said at the meeting.

Issues like use of force and training policies within the Louisiana State Police department were some of the main topics of discussion.

State Representative Edmond Jordan says he believes that police training models should change to reflect today's society.

"We understand that police officers need training. Not necessarily better training but different training in areas of emotional intelligence and social intelligence," Jordan said.

Shannon Darmon with the Louisiana Sheriff's Association brought up the strategies used if use of force is necessary for a high-stress situation.

"We use verbal de-escalation techniques first and foremost. That's what our training teaches us. But unfortunately, some situations that we are called to are already escalated," Darmon said.

Lawmakers also focused on addressing concerns regarding internal investigations.

The committee is now searching for a remedy when it comes to officer-involved shootings within Louisiana State Police.

The next task force meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 17. Members will discuss concerns surrounding qualified immunity.