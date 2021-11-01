State Police: Acadia Parish crash results in deaths of 4-year-old and adult driver

ACADIA PARISH - Two people were killed in an Acadia Parish wreck Saturday night, and one of the victims was a 4-year-old child.

According to Louisiana State Police, 4-year-old George Ardoin was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a Nissan Maxima driven by 49-year-old Stacy Lemoine Stevens, who also passed away as a result of the crash.

The wreck occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 367, near Louisiana Highway 1106.

Troopers say Stevens was headed south on LA 367 when he lost control of his Maxima and veered into the path of a northbound 2008 Toyota RAV4 SUV occupied by two adults, Ardoin, and a second child.

When the vehicles collided, Stevens was killed and shortly thereafter pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The two adults in the Toyota SUV were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. Ardoin and the other child were also brought to area hospitals in serious condition.

Sadly, Ardoin succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to State Police, standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and results are pending.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.



