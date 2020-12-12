64°
State Police: 25-year-old Covington woman killed in Friday evening crash

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - A 25-year-old woman from Covington lost her life in a Friday evening crash, Louisiana State Police say.

According to state police, the crash that claimed Hannah Claire Aucoin's life occurred at 6 p.m., on LA 25, north of US 190 in St. Tammany Parish. 

Authorities report that an initial investigation into the incident revealed Aucoin had been driving a Ford Focus along Lake Ramsey Road. But when she turned left onto LA 25 in front of a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, her Focus was hit on its driver’s side.

Despite the fact that she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the 25-year-old was was severely injured and rushed to a local hospital where she later passed away.

Police add that the driver of the Tahoe, who'd also been wearing a seat belt during the crash, was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

In accord with standard procedure, State Police collected blood samples from both Aucoin and the driver of the Tahoe; these samples will be analyzed to shed light on whether impairment was a factor in the incident. 

State police say the tragic crash remains under investigation. 

