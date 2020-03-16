State orders movie theaters, bars & casinos to close; restaurants limited to take-out options

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is mandating an array of businesses statewide either limit services or close entirely through April 13 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor announced the new measures Monday as Louisiana's coronavirus count climbed over 130 cases. Two people have died from the virus as of Monday.

Casinos, bars, and movie theaters were specifically listed as businesses affected by the proclamation. In addition, all gatherings of more than 50 people are now prohibited.

The governor said he plans to reevaluate the decision one week prior to April 13.

Last week, the governor announced all K-12 schools would be closed until that date as well.