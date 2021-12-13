State lawmaker calls out state police for 'accountability problem'

BATON ROUGE - Leaders from Louisiana State Police were called to the State Capitol for the second meeting of the Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight. The committee's current goal includes reviewing past and ongoing investigations of excessive force.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) Col. Lamar Davis was forced to apologize during the opening moments of the meeting for troopers who failed to show up.

The main case capturing attention from elected state leaders and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) includes the 2019 death of Ronald Greene. The WBRZ Investigative Unit continues to report extensively on the contradictory statements and actions of State Police in the subsequent months following Greene's death in north Louisiana.

Happening now - Albert Paxton who documented issues pertaining to the #RonaldGreene case is testifying at the Capitol now. Paxton’s notes showed a coverup tied to Greene’s death @LAStatePolice. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/kT4Fx3UW3N — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) December 13, 2021

Greene's family has a pending wrongful death lawsuit against Louisiana State Police, who claimed Greene died as a result of a car wreck. Body camera footage shows Greene pleading with law enforcement before his death in May 2019. The crash shows minor damage to his vehicle, but extensive injuries including stun gun prongs left in the body of Greene.

#RonaldGreene’s mother is fighting back tears saying how hard it was to see her son take his last breath… tased and tortured. @WBRZ — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) December 13, 2021

The FBI continues to investigate State Police, there's been no announcement of charges for the troopers involved in Greene's death.