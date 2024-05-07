Latest Weather Blog
State House votes to hold constitutional convention in August
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Wednesday in favor of a constitutional convention in August.
House members approved State Rep. Beau Beaullieu's proposed bill in a 75-27 vote. The measure now goes to the Senate. It calls for committees to meet in June or July and a constitutional convention to run from Aug. 1 to 15.
It is unclear what will be discussed if the Senate approves the measure. Several representatives moved to safeguard things like district courts, pensions for teachers and other state measures that could be left unprotected if Louisiana's Constitution is altered.
Governor Jeff Landry has previously criticized the state's constitution. He says the document, which has more than 200 amendments, is bloated, outdated, antiquated, and abused.
