State Fire Marshal's Office mourns loss of K-9 after 8 years of service

BATON ROUGE - A retired K-9 officer with the State Fire Marshal’s Office died Tuesday after the discovery of a tumor.

Monty, a 12-year-old golden Labrador joined the department in 2012 and served across the state before retiring in 2020.

In 2017, Monty won ATF’s Top Dog award.

“Monty was my friend, my buddy, my partner,” handler Lt. Brian Mashon said. “I am going to miss him until we meet again.”