58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Fire Marshal distributes alarms to local departments, offers home heating safety tips ahead of holidays

52 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, December 19 2024 Dec 19, 2024 December 19, 2024 4:29 PM December 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Thursday morning, the State Fire Marshal Bryan Adams distributed fire alarms to local departments so they could be installed for homeowners who don't have one. 

Trending News

Adams also spoke to the media about home heating safety tips with the holidays right around the corner. Improper or unsafe heating can lead to devastating fires, and without a working fire alarm, it could be too late before you're aware of the danger. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days