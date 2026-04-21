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State education officials say $5.1 million will help improve curriculums for students with disabilities
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Education said Tuesday that it is directing more than $5.1 million in federal funds to strengthen the statewide infrastructure for teaching students with disabilities.
The resources, state education officials said, will help educators "target student needs through specialized training, classroom implementation support and evidence-based instructional practices."
"Outside of the parent, nothing has a greater impact on student outcomes than the classroom teacher," Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said. "This investment helps ensure more educators have the tools and training to meet the needs of every learner."
The funding is designed to help teachers implement a curriculum that enables students who need additional support to thrive, officials said.
Tools that will allow this to be implemented include assistive technology, executive functioning and communication supports, as well as funding stipends, substitutes and professional learning partners.
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