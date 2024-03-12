State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work

GONZALES - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has taken drone footage of the red dust site in Ascension Parish. The footage will give the state and the parish a better idea of what needs to be done to find a solution to a problem that's been plaguing property owners in Gonzales for years.

The drone took a survey of the more than 400-acre site. The footage will help LDEQ identify the full extent of the issue, help determine a cost estimate, and determine the next steps.

Late last month, 2 On Your Side learned that the parish had met with state leaders and LAlumina about a plan to move dirt from dug retention ponds and cover the red dust. The parish says there is enough dirt to cover the space and future plans include planting grass.

When the conditions are dry and windy, red dust flies from nearby bauxite mud ponds in Gonzales. Property owners have been complaining about the dust landing on homes, in pools, on cars, and worry about breathing it in.

Armando Keller lives about a quarter mile away from the dust site and says when the wind blows in their direction, the sky turns an orange-red color.

"You can taste it in your throat," Keller said.

There is about $4.6 million in mitigation money set aside to complete the project. The money is in a trust fund and to be released will need the green light from Ascension Parish, LAlumina, and LDEQ. Right now, parties involved are making sure there is enough money in the fund to complete all the work. The drone flight on Monday will provide a clearer picture of how far those funds will stretch.

LDEQ Secretary Aurelia Giacometto conducted the initial site visit to assess the situation firsthand. The secretary was there along with Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, and LAlumina representative Aaron Templet.

"As the leading authority on the health of Louisiana's environment, LDEQ recognizes that this longstanding issue will require cooperation amongst all parties to be resolved expeditiously to alleviate the impact on the community's residents and environment,” said Giacometto.

On Friday, Ascension Government Affairs Director James LeBlanc said the parish hopes to learn some good news about the project moving forward within the next two weeks.