State environmental agency to take closer look at red dust plan, parish ready to cover red dust

GONZALES - Ascension Parish leaders say they are another step closer to enclosing an old bauxite site for good. The parish, along with state representatives met with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and LAlumina a few days after people reported dust flying in the parish.

Ascension Government Affairs Director James LeBlanc says there are plans for LDEQ to fly a drone over the site. That will give them a map of the area and determine the best place to start working. LeBlanc says the state will also perform an assessment to make sure there is enough money to cover the scope of work.

"I think that's everybody's concern - is there enough money in the trust fund to do what we need to do stop this red dust from covering residents' homes," said LeBlanc.

The project would use funds set aside by LAlumina for mitigation purposes. The LAlumina representative says there is about $4.6 million in a fund to cover the costs. To release the funds, a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement will need signatures from Ascension Parish, LAlumina, and LDEQ.

The red dust has been there for decades and has remained in place since the Ormet Corporation closed in the 1980s. Sprinklers have been keeping the dust wet. After numerous complaints about dust flying, LDEQ performed an inspection and learned that many of the sprinklers were not working. LAlumina was ordered by LDEQ to purchase at least 135 new sprinklers, which took a couple of years to install following supply chain issues during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Recently, LAlumina told 2 On Your Side the new sprinklers are not working properly because the pipe carrying that water is covered in scale.

LAlumina says it reached out to Ascension Parish for help last year. Ascension Parish says it has the dirt available and is standing by with the equipment and manpower to get the job done.

It's something many people living and working in the area are anxiously waiting for.

"This causes a problem for everyone in the area," said Armando Keller.

When there are dry and windy conditions, the red dust kicks up and flies around Gonzales like a fog. The dust then settles on every surface imaginable.

"They have to throw furniture away, pressure wash their house and everything because it just destroys all of their stuff," said Keller.

Neighbors of Keller say it has corroded some of their property and are concerned about breathing it in.

"We'd like to know what the heck's all in it," said Steven Mahaffey.

LeBlanc says they hope to learn some good news about the project moving forward in the next two weeks.