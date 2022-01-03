State-by-state COVID statistics in the U.S.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, since last January, at least 826,061 people have lost their lives as a result of COVID and approximately 55.1 million in the United States have been infected.

In reporting these recent numbers, CNN also provided a state-by-state view of case statistics on the third day of the new year.

While these numbers provide a general overview of how the U.S. is being affected by the surge in Omicron cases, CNN notes that due to testing scarcity and delays there are likely many COVID-19 cases and deaths that remain undiagnosed, especially during the outbreak's early stages.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's likely that as many as 1 in 3 people in the U.S. has been infected, more than three times the official count.

With the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization of the use of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, the U.S.'s mass vaccination campaign continues.

Thanks to the vaccines, new daily cases have dropped dramatically from the January 2021 peak, but the race between vaccines and variants continues.

Evidence of this race is particularly significant in areas where fewer people have been vaccinated.

On a local level, as of 3 a.m., Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting 12,467 new COVID cases across the state, and approximately 15,000 COVID cases since New Years' Eve.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to urge people to protect themselves from the virus by becoming fully vaccinated and getting a booster.