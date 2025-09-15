State auditors ding Iberville Charter Academy, but school leaders say all spending and fees proper

PLAQUEMINE — Louisiana auditors faulted operators of a Plaquemine charter school Monday, saying the Iberville Charter Academy paid a Florida firm nearly $7 million despite not having a contract in place, billed parents for more than a half-million dollars in fees despite a state prohibition and set up remote learning pods before lawmakers authorized their use.

The academy's parent foundation said no harm occurred. In a statement to the auditing team, the South Louisiana Charter Foundation said that while no contract existed between ICA and Florida-based Blended and Online School Services, its board was aware that it was paying $6.7 million for an education program.

School leaders also said Louisiana allowed remote-learning pods before lawmakers formally approved them in 2021, and said the fees it collected were for before- or after-school programs or for other extracurricular activities. Still, the school said, it would work with the state Department of Education about possible refunds.

The academy and BOSS signed a formal agreement in 2023. The school said the pact merely formalized previous agreements, but the auditors said duties and obligations should have been spelled out years ago.

"This absence of formal approval, documentation, and board oversight raises significant concerns about governance, internal controls, and fiscal accountability," the auditors said.

Louisiana lawmakers approved the use of remote learning pods in 2021, but in testimony before a legislative committee that year an executive with the state Department of Education said some already existed despite their not being formally authorized.

Speaking in favor of the law change, Ethan Melancon told the House Education Committee, "it is allowed for school systems to do this, but it's not explained and carved out in law." He explained at the time that if 10 or more students live in an area, particularly a rural one, it made sense to set up a remote learning pod to save children a 2-hour bus ride.

Auditors said three of ICA's pods had collected $511,538 from parents between Feburary 2019 and April 2023 for "program fees," registration fees," technology fees" and "tuition." Some of the fees may have been charged in violation of state law, according to the auditors.

The school said the fees were proper but that it would work with state education officials to determine if any parents are entitled to refunds.

ICA has a capacity of 630 students, according to the state, but at the end of the audit period in 2023 enrollment stood at 317.