Standing water from August flood fueling mosquito issue

BATON ROUGE - Standing water in southern areas of East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish is fueling an increase in mosquitoes, the EBR mosquito abatement division said in an announcement about continued spraying efforts Tuesday.

Aerial spraying will happen Tuesday around twilight along Bayou Fountain and Bayou Manchac. Mosquito control officials said there are continued growth of mosquito colonies in the area along Siegen Lane and Hoo Shoo Too Road. Officials said standing water in this area of East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish is contributing to the "continuing emergence of mosquitoes."

Last week, mosquito control agents said areas still wet after the August flood are likely to blame. The mosquitoes breeding in the water are southern house mosquitoes, which carry West Nile but not Zika.

"We're not as concerned as they are in say, New Orleans or St. Tammany because we don't have any yellow fever mosquitoes,” said Randy Vaeth with the parish government's mosquito control department.

"They continue to breed as long as there is some standing water," said Vaeth.

If you're interested in mosquito abatement inspecting your home in EBR, call 356-3297 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. M-F.

