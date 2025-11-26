St. Vincent de Paul holds 15th Annual Turkey Carving Competition

BATON ROUGE - Local leaders will be putting their knife skills to the test during the 2025 St. Vincent de Paul annual turkey carving competition.

All of the turkey meat will be used for St. Vincent de Paul's multiple Thanksgiving meals happening Thursday.

Sit-Down Meals:

- St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

- Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

- McKinley High School Alumni Center 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Drive-Through Meal Distribution:

- Raising Cane’s River Center 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Meal Pick-Up (While Supplies Last):

- St. Gerard Catholic Church – Seelos Hall at 5249 Maple Street, begins at 11:00 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: