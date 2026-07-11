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St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge reopens Staring Lane thrift store following renovations

2 hours 57 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, July 11 2026 Jul 11, 2026 July 11, 2026 6:07 PM July 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge reopened its Staring Lane thrift store on Saturday following renovations designed to improve the shopping experience.

The renovated store featured an expanded retail space, improved merchandising and enhanced accessibility.

Revenue from sales will support several charitable programs of St, Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge, including emergency assistance, homelessness services and food assistance.

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The new renovations aim to strengthen the organization's ability to serve neighbors in need throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area. 

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