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Juvenile critically injured in shooting on Jackson Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was critically injured in a shooting on Jackson Avenue, emergency officials said.
The shooting happened Saturday evening around 2900 Jackson Avenue, with the juvenile being taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No other information was immediately available.
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The shooting remains under investigation.
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