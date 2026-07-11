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Ponchatoula Police: 3-year-old dead after being found in in hot car
PONCHATOULA — A 3-year-old boy died after being found inside a hot vehicle near his home, according to the Ponchatoula Police Department.
The investigation began Friday after officers were called to a residence in the area of Methvin Lane.
Detectives believe the boy left his family's home and got into an unlocked vehicle parked nearby. When family members realized he was missing, they asked neighbors to help search the area.
The vehicle's owner found the boy in the driver's seat a short time later. Temperatures inside the vehicle were extremely high at the time, police said.
Family members attempted life-saving measures while waiting for emergency services to arrive. The boy was taken by ambulance to North Oaks Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
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The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 985-386-6548.
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