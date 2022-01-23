39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Tammany inmate dies from unknown medical condition

3 hours 45 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, January 23 2022 Jan 23, 2022 January 23, 2022 5:39 PM January 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Photo: NOLA.com

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - An inmate of the St. Tammany Parish Correctional center died Sunday from complications of an unknown medical condition.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Marcus Morris was brought to a hospital after deputies noticed Morris needed emergency medical attention.

Deputies administered first aid while they waited for an ambulance.

Morris later died while being treated at the hospital, according to the office.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results as part of an ongoing investigation.

Trending News

No more information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days