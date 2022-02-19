St. Tammany fire crew rescues 13-year-old from chest-deep mud

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Fire crews worked for two hours Friday night to free a 13-year-old stuck in the mud.

St. Tammany Fire District No. 12 rescued the boy stuck in chest-deep mud around 9 p.m. The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital out of precautions.