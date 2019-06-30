St. Mary Parish Sheriffs Office searching for missing runaway juvenile

ST. MARY PARISH- Authorities are searching for a missing runaway juvenile girl.

Daniela Colindres was last seen by her guardian Friday night, June 28th around 10 p.m. Authorities believe she is still in the area and is not in imminent danger.

She is 17-years-old, 5'2 and about 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960.