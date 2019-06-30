87°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Mary Parish Sheriffs Office searching for missing runaway juvenile
ST. MARY PARISH- Authorities are searching for a missing runaway juvenile girl.
Daniela Colindres was last seen by her guardian Friday night, June 28th around 10 p.m. Authorities believe she is still in the area and is not in imminent danger.
She is 17-years-old, 5'2 and about 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Violent night in BR leaves many injured after shootings - two at...
-
State shuts down massage parlor after residents report suspicious activity
-
Social media user says she captured bar shooting in chaotic viral video...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers
-
BREC increasing security after brawl sends refs to hospital