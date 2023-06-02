Latest Weather Blog
St. Jude Dream Home opens for tours
BATON ROUGE - The tickets may be sold out, but everyone is invited over the next six days to tour the grand prize in the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
This year's top winner will receive a home valued at $775,000. The house is part of the Pointe-Marie community, and is located at 2860 Pointe-Marie Drive in Baton Rouge.
Built by Alvarez Construction, the home features four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It's just under 3,000 square feet.
Tours are offered as indicated below:
- Saturday, June 3: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, June 4: noon – 5 p.m.
- Monday, June 5 - Thursday, June 8: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Trending News
The winning entries in this year's drawing will be selected during the noon and 4 p.m. newscasts on WBRZ this Friday, June 9.
Additional prizes in this year's raffle include a 2023 Genesis G70 from All Star Automotive and a $10,000 gift card from Assurance Financial.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspected gunman found hiding in woods after day-long manhunt in Zachary
-
Officer Shawn Kelly dies in hospital weeks after shootout at Denham Springs...
-
Daughter of LSU legend Billy Cannon sends dazzling gift to Kim Mulkey...
-
Deputies seize more than 3,000 fentanyl pills after months-long investigation into huge...
-
Nearly 40 rounds fired during drive-by shooting captured on camera
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...