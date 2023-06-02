St. Jude Dream Home opens for tours

BATON ROUGE - The tickets may be sold out, but everyone is invited over the next six days to tour the grand prize in the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

This year's top winner will receive a home valued at $775,000. The house is part of the Pointe-Marie community, and is located at 2860 Pointe-Marie Drive in Baton Rouge.

Built by Alvarez Construction, the home features four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It's just under 3,000 square feet.

Tours are offered as indicated below:

- Saturday, June 3: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

- Sunday, June 4: noon – 5 p.m.

- Monday, June 5 - Thursday, June 8: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The winning entries in this year's drawing will be selected during the noon and 4 p.m. newscasts on WBRZ this Friday, June 9.

Additional prizes in this year's raffle include a 2023 Genesis G70 from All Star Automotive and a $10,000 gift card from Assurance Financial.