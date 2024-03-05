St. John Parish Sheriff's Office still searching for man reported missing following August car crash

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it's had no luck finding a Baton Rouge missing since a car crash in August.

WBRZ previously reported that Marcus Oubre was reported missing Aug. 27.

In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, detectives announced they investigated Oubre's disappearance and connected it to a car abandoned near La. 3213 and Veterans Memorial Bridge. Investigators believe Oubre was driving the car when it crashed. He has not been seen since.

WBRZ reported Oubre was last seen Aug. 23 at 9:30 p.m. The sheriff's office were called to the crash about 11:00 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on Oubre's whereabouts are encouraged to call Capt. Brandon Barlow of the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 504-494-2674 or the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS.