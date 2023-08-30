96°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO looking for information on missing man
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who was last seen a week ago.
According to the police, Marcus Oubre was reportedly last seen August 23rd at 9:30 p.m. when he said he'd be going away for a few days. He was reported missing Sunday on the 27th.
Trending News
Oubre was last seen in a white 2006 Honda Accord. Anyone with information should contact EBRSP at 389-5000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tim Temple lays out plans as he takes over insurance commissioner post
-
Historic BRPD captain will be remembered this week
-
Senator Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure and flood mitigation on 2une In
-
Governor Edwards surveys Beauregard Parish, assesses Tiger Island wildfire damage
-
Nearly two dozen on applicants list for BRPD chief; most are already...